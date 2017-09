ಗುರುಗಳಿಗೆ ವಂದನೆ ಸಚಿನ್, ಸಿಂಧು, ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Cricket

Coming from a teaching family background I realise the importance of teachers . Their teachings only make us better. Happy teachers day.😀😀 pic.twitter.com/OjqM6QfS3c

I HATE MY TEACHER, Gopichand. Watch the video to know why! #sweatforgold @GatoradeIndia https://t.co/dBN4dDtRqT

Happy #TeachersDay ! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life! pic.twitter.com/J1izUvPG3C

Teachers Day special: Even if they touch sky in their respective disciplines, sportspersons hardly ever forget the paths they walked and the people who supported them.Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar led the way posting on his twitter handle