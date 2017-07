ಟಿ20 ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ವಿಶತಕ ಸಿಡಿಸಿದ ಅಫ್ಘಾನಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್

Cricket

Mahesh

English summary

Afghanistan Batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq smashed 214 runs off just 71 balls with the help of 21 sixes and 16 fours against the Kabul Star Cricket Club team in a local T-20 tournament called Paragon Nangarhar Champion Trophy off. Supported by his own brother Waheedullah Shafaq (81 from 31 balls)