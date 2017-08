ನಿಷೇಧಾಜ್ಞೆ ವೇಳೆ ಭಾರತ್ ಮಾತಾ ಕೀ ಜೈ ಎಂದ ಮಹಿಳೆಗೆ ರೈನಾ ಶ್ಲಾಘನೆ

Cricket

Chethan

#Kashmiripandit lady chanting "Bharat mata ki jai" in Srinagar on #IndependenceDay ! She is a brave heart! Salute! 🇮🇳 #Peace #Love #Safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P0DBpVt9Ce

English summary

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has shared a video of a woman in Kashmir who chanted slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai” despite most of the valley remaining ambiguous to India’s 71st Independence Day.