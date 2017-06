ವೇಗದ ಸಾವಿರ ರನ್‌ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಸಚಿನ್‌ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಶಿಖರ್ ಧವನ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Dhawan added another milestone to his already impressive resume. He became the fastest to score 1000 runs in ICC One-Day International tournaments taking just 16 innings to cross the landmark. He beat Sachin Tendulkar's record, who took 18 innings to breach the 1000-run mark. Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Waugh needed 20 innings to go past the mark.