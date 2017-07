ಕನ್ನಡದ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆ ರಾಜೇಶ್ವರಿ ತಂದೆಗೆ ಸಚಿನ್ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

Cricket

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#RajeshwariGayakwad from Bijapur was lucky enough to have a father who loved sports & encouraged his children to play. #WomenInBlue #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/0ZnOf5PrvM

English summary

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar applauses Karnataka cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad, for her achievement in ODI on having 53 wickets in 29 games. He lauded her father for encouraging her in sports.