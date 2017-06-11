ಕೋಚ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಚಿನ್, ಸೌರವ್, ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್ ಗೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಸಿಗುತ್ತಿದೆ?

ಲಂಡನ್, ಜೂನ್ 11: ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಕೋಚ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಹೊಣೆ ಹೊತ್ತಿರುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಮಿತಿ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್, ವಿವಿಎಸ್ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್, ಸೌರವ್ ಗಂಗೂಲಿ ಅವರ ಸಂಭಾವನೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಸಿಗುತ್ತಿದೆ? ಎಂಬ ಕುತೂಹಲದ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಮಂಡಳಿ (ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ) ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದೆ.

ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕೋಚ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಲಹಾ ಸಮಿತಿ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡುಲ್ಕರ್‌, ಸೌರವ್ ಗಂಗೂಲಿ, ವಿವಿಎಸ್‌ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ ಮೊದಲು ತಮಗೆ ಸಂಭಾವನೆ ನೀಡಿ ಎಂದು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದಿರುವ ವರದಿಯನ್ನು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಅಲ್ಲಗೆಳೆದಿದೆ.

ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಸಮಿತಿ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೇರೆ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ವೇತನ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ಕೋಚ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಕೆಲಸಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕವಾಗಿ ವೇತನ ನೀಡುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಸಿಇಒ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಜೋಹ್ರಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವೇತನ, ಸಂಭಾವನೆ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತಕರಾರಿದ್ದರೆ ಅದನ್ನು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟ್ ನೇಮಿಸಿರುವ ಆಡಳಿತ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದು ಅನುಮತಿ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕಿದೆ.ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ಹೀಗಿದೆ:

The official statement from BCCI's CEO Rahul Johri read "The Indian Express Newspaper of 11th June (today), carries a news item stating that there was a claim by the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), for being compensated for their meetings held to select a head coach for the Indian Cricket Team.

BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts. The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian Cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.

BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."

(ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ)