ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕೋಚ್ : ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಪರ ಪಾಂಟಿಂಗ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್

Friday, May 26, 2017

Ricky Ponting wants Rahul Dravid to be new coach of India."I don't think BCCI will find many better candidates than someone like him [Dravid]. If he's interested in doing the job, he will do a good job. He's got a lot of knowledge, is very experienced and understands all three formats," Ponting said.