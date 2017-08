ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ನಂ.1 ಆಲ್ ರೌಂಡರ್ ಪಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೇರಿದ ಜಡೇಜ

Cricket

Mahesh

Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99 . Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja 😊

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who will miss the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele owing to a suspension, has become the premier all-rounder in Test cricket in the latest ICC rankings released on Tuesday (August 8).