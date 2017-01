ರಣಜಿ ಫೈನಲ್ : ಮುಂಬೈ 228ಸ್ಕೋರಿಗೆ ಆಲೌಟ್, ಪೃಥ್ವಿ 71

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 19:05 [IST]

English summary

Gujarat batsmen have hogged the limelight for the entire season but their unheralded bowling line-up, sans India stars Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, came to the party by dismissing defending champions Mumbai for a paltry 228 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final, here today (January 10).