ರಾಹುಲ್ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗುಹಾರಿಂದ ಪರೋಕ್ಷ ದಾಳಿ

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 16:24 [IST]

English summary

Former member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA) Ramachandra Guha has launched an indirect attack at batting legend Rahul Dravid for coaching Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).