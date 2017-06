ಧೋನಿ ಗವಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಜನ್ಮ ಜಾಲಾಡಿದ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ ಗುಹಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 13:48 [IST]

English summary

Historian Ramachandra Guha has attacked former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni after resigning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA) in a letter written to Vinod Rai.