ಭಾರತೀಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಆಟಗಾರ್ತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಬಹುಪರಾಕ್

Cricket

Ramesh B

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian cricket team that took part in the women's cricket world cup. @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/750452ZzUx

Delighted to meet the proud skipper of a proud team, @M_Raj03 . Congratulated her for her leadership and her game. pic.twitter.com/qIQlOjPmHu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian Women's Cricket Team in Delhi on Thursday, after the team returned from England after taking part in the World Cup. India had a stupendous run at the World Cup, managing to reach the final before losing a close final against England.