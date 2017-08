ತಲೆಗೆ ಚೆಂಡು ಬಡಿದು ಕ್ಲಬ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ ದುರಂತ ಸಾವು

Cricket

Mahesh

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w

English summary

Pakistan cricketer Zubair Ahmed has died after being hit by a bouncer on the head during a match in Mardan. Zubair had played four games for Quetta Bears. The Pakistan Cricket Board took to social media to inform people of the sad demise and remind players the need to wear a helmet at all times at the batting