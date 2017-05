ದಾಖಲೆಯ ತ್ರಿಶತಕ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Kudos to Bilal Irshad who just became the first triple centurion of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship by scoring 320 runs pic.twitter.com/3OYLbMmgim

English summary

A young Pakistan cricketer made it to record books after he slammed a triple century in a 50-overs game during a domestic tournament. Bilal Irshad smashed an unbeaten 320 from 175 deliveries in a PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club cricket championship.