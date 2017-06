ಸ್ಪಿನ್ ಮಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಮುರುಳೀಧರನ್ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಗರಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congratulations to the legend Muttiah Muralidaran on being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! 👏 ➡️ https://t.co/0gjkXSVsgY pic.twitter.com/TR2d99Yj2n

English summary

Muttiah Muralitharan, the most successful bowler in Tests and one-day internationals, was on Thursday inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.