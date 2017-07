ಮಹಿಳಾ ಏಕದಿನ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶ್ವ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಭಾರತದ ಮಿಥಾಲಿ ರಾಜ್

Cricket

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has become the first player in the history of women’s ODI cricket to have crossed 6000 career runs. Mithali reached the milestone in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match against Australia.