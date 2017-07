ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್, ಜಹೀರ್‌, ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆಗೆ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕವಾಗಿ ಅವಮಾನ:ಗುಹಾ

Cricket

Ramesh B

The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid.

Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation.

Reacting to all the hustle and confusion that has taken place in selecting the support staff and coach of the Indian cricket team, former member of Committee of Administrators (COA), Ramchandra Guha has criticised the treatment that has been given to former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan, former skipper Rahul Dravid and former coach Anil Kumble.