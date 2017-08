ಕೆಪಿಎಲ್ : ಮೈಸೂರು ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕರುಣ್ ನಾಯರ್ ನಾಯಕ

Cricket

Former India Captain @SGanguly99 has a message for Mysuru Warriors! Are you ready to roar #GoWarriors along with him? ದಿಟ್ಟ ನಡೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟ ಗುರಿ! pic.twitter.com/XryT5aU56N

Mysuru Warriors, a cricket franchise has appointed Karun Nair as the captain of the team for upcoming edition Karnataka Premier League 2017. The team will soon commence their practice session at the SJCE Grounds from August 14.