ಟೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಶ್ರೇಯಾಂಕ: ನಂ.1ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಡೇಜ. 2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್

Cricket

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The thumping victory Virat Kohli and his band scored over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle helped several Indian players gain vital points and rise in the latest ICC Test rankings releasde on Tuesday (August 1). Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has leapfrogged Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to wrest back the second position among bowlers.