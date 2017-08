85 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ನಂತರ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಪಡೆಗೆ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಸರಣಿ ಜಯ

Cricket

It took 85 years for Team India to feel the joy of winning a complete overseas Test series. Virat Kohli-lead Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka at Pallekele, on Day 3 of the third Test match by an innings and 171 runs, thus becoming the first Indian Test squad to win a full Test series on foreign soil.