ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಭಾರತದ ಡರ್ಬಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಾತುರ, ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ಧೋನಿ ಫೋಟೋ ವೈರಲ್

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

What about @SunRisers , we are also South Indian club!

. @ChennaiIPL We've missed the South Indian derby! Waiting to #PlayBoldTogether in the 2018 #VIVOIPL ! Happy #IndependenceDay ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LbE9z3OfPl

English summary

RCB tweeted Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni photo and said waiting for much awaited South Indian derby between RCB and CSK in VIVOIPL 2018..