ಶಿಖರ್ ಧವನ್ ಹೊಡೆತಕ್ಕೆ ವಿವಿಎಸ್ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್‌ ಲ್ಯಾಪ್‌ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಛಿದ್ರ!

Story first published: Sunday, April 16, 2017, 16:35 [IST]

English summary

A rather reticent VVS Laxman was seen fuming, ripping apart a Sunrisers Hyderabad analyst for not shielding the team's tactical laptop against a Shikhar Dhawan cut shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.