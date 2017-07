ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಏಕದಿನ ಪಂದ್ಯː ವೆಸ್ಟ್ ಇಂಡೀಸ್ ಮೊದಲು ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, July 6, 2017

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won his fifth consecutive toss and elected to bat first against India in the fifth and final one-day international match against India here at Sabina Park on Thursday (July 6).