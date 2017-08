ಏಕದಿನ ಸರಣಿ, ಟಿ20ಐಗೆ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್, ಜಡೇಜ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಇಲ್ಲ

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Virat Kohli is Number 1 in both T20 and ODI Ranking | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Fully aware of spinners' heavy workload during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, the team management, and national selectors may rest Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the limited overs matches, starting August 20.