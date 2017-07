ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ : ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತದ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿ ಆಟ

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Welcome to Semi Final 2 of #WWC17 between Australia and India https://t.co/z0YFXjxQM1 #AUSvIND #WWC17

English summary

India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2017 here on Thursday (July 20).