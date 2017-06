ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಹುಚ್ಚು : ಭಾರತ-ಪಾಕ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಅಚ್ಚು ಮೆಚ್ಚು!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

UP: People in Varanasi hold special prayers for India's victory over Pakistan in Champions Trophy finals #CT17 #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/HZaRESS50Q

#IndvsPak Cricket fever grips the nation. This is what our soldiers want from men in blue. #ITVideo More videos: pic.twitter.com/48yWFlELlr

ICC Champions Trophy Final 2017 : Cricket enthusiasts here are anxiously waiting for the battle of battles - the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan - scheduled for today. Here are the India vs Pakistan Twitter reactions