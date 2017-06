ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತನ ಬೆವರಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದ ಮಿಥಾಲಿ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಎದ್ದ ಅಲೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: "Would you ask a man that?" 👊🏻 #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 17:22 [IST]

English summary

Social media has backed Indian Women's cricket team's captain Mithali Raj's sharp reply to a journalist who had asked her ''which is your favorite cricketer?''. She had givern vigorous reaction on asking ''Do you ask the same question to Male cricketer as which is your favorite woman cricketer?''