ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಹಶೀಂ ಆಮ್ಲಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

MILESTONE ALERT: Congrats to the Mighty @amlahash on becoming the fastest to reach 7000 runs in ODIs! What a career! #ProteaFire #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/XafjJbgVYY

English summary

Ace South African batsman and former captain Hashim Amla becomes the fastest player to score 7000 runs in 150 ODI innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record. The Indian skipper took 161 innings to complete 7000 runs.