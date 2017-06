ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್ ಪಾಂಡ್ಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಡಿಲೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 19, 2017

Pakistan humiliated India by a huge margin of 180 runs to lift their maiden ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 18).After losing the final, India cricketer Hardik Pandya took a veiled dig at Bumrah's no-ball, which cost India badly in the game.