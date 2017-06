ಪಾಕ್ ಜಯ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕತಾವಾದಿಗೆ ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಟಾಂಗ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 23:58 [IST]

English summary

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has in a tweet asked a Kashmiri separatist to celebrate Pakistan's win in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan rather than in Kashmir.