ಹುತಾತ್ಮ ಯೋಧನ ಮಗಳ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದ ಹೊಣೆ ಹೊತ್ತ ಗಂಭೀರ್!

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x

English summary

In another noble gesture from cricketer Gautam Gambhir, senior India discard on Tuesday (September 5) promised to fund the education of the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir cop who was killed in a terrorist attack.