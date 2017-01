ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷಗಿರಿ: ಗಂಗೂಲಿಗೆ ಗವಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಬೆಂಬಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed an openion that another former cricketer Sourav Ganguly is perfect person to lead Board of cricket control in India (BCCI). On justifying his statement, he told that, during 1999 Indian cricket engulfed with match fixing curd, Ganguly was handed over the team india captaincy and he did well. Now, BCCI is in trouble. This time Ganguly would be the perfect man to bring back the glory of BCCI.