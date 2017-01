ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಕಂಪನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಂಎಸ್ ಧೋನಿ ಕೋರ್ಟಿಗೆ ದೂರು

ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್‌ ಮೊಬಿಲಿಂಕ್ ಕಂಪನಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ದುರ್ಬಳಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ ಎಂಎಸ್ ಧೋನಿ ಅವರು ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲೇರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 16:00 [IST]

English summary

Ace cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that a mobile firm was still using his name by projecting him as its brand ambassador despite termination of the agreement between them way back in December 2012.