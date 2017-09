ಕಾರ್ ಟೈರ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, ಪ್ರಾಣಾಪಾಯದಿಂದ ಪಾರಾದ ಸುರೇಶ್ ರೈನಾ

Cricket

Ramesh B



India all-rounder Suresh Raina is gearing up for Duleep Trophy match after escaping unhurt following a tyre burst to his SUV in the wee hours of today (September 12).According to reports, 30-year-old Raina was driving his Range Rover from Ghaziabad to Kanpur when one of the vehicle's rear tyres burst.