ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟ: ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲೇರಿದ ಗೌತಮ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್

English summary

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday approached the Delhi high court against a resto bar chain using his name as a tagline. Known to take a strong stand on issues that are close to his heart, the cricketer wants the owners of the west Delhi eatery/pub to stop using his name. Interestingly, the restaurant owner is also named Gautam Gambhir. He has claimed to be running the place in his name.