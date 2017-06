CT2017 : ಶಿಖರ್ ಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಬ್ಯಾಟು, ಹಸನ್ ಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಚೆಂಡು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Golden Ball winner ✅ Player of the Tournament ✅ The man of the moment, Hassan Ali! 👏 #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/yR5e4fPrmk

Story first published: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 23:47 [IST]

English summary

Fast bowler Hasan Ali was named player of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after he bowled Pakistan to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title at The Oval.