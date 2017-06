'ಸಚಿನ್' ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿ ಕೂಡಾ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ತಲೆ ಕಾಯಲಿಲ್ಲ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 8:26 [IST]

English summary

ICC Champions Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar's Helmet In Team India Dressing Room Inspires Players. Master blaster was not present with the team his helmet, which has a place of prominence in the Team India dressing room, definitely inspires the side. But, Team India failed to live up to expectation.