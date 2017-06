CT 2017 ಫೈನಲಿಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಎಂಎಸ್ ಧೋನಿ ಚಿತ್ರ ಫೇಮಸ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

MS Dhoni is pictured while carrying Sarfraz Ahmed's son Abdullah Sarfraz. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. #PAKvIND #PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/9bgfGaFdIy

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/8WNAlHzf4B

Story first published: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 11:18 [IST]

English summary

Ahead of the high tension Champions Trophy 2017 final between rivals India and Pakistan, former Indian captain MS Dhoni got clicked with Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed's baby son.