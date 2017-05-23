ಲಂಡನ್, ಮೇ 23: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ ಟೂರ್ನಮೆಂಟ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಉಗ್ರರ ಕರಿನೆರಳು ಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ. ಮ್ಯಾಂಚೆಸ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯ ಹೊಣೆಯನ್ನು ಇರಾಕಿ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಐಎಸ್ಐಎಸ್ ಹೊತ್ತುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೌನ್ಸಿಲ್ (ಐಸಿಸಿ) ತನ್ನ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ.

ಜೂನ್ 1 ರಿಂದ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೌನ್ಸಿಲ್ ಆಯೋಜನೆಯ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ 2017 ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ಹಾಗೂ ವೇಲ್ಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಯೋಜನೆಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.



ಮೇ 26ರಿಂದಲೇ ಈ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ಏಕದಿನ ಟೂರ್ನಮೆಂಟ್ ನ ಅಭ್ಯಾಸ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ. ಇದಲ್ಲದೆ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಕೂಡಾ ಯುನೈಟೆಡ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಡಮ್ ನಲ್ಲೇ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

ಮ್ಯಾಂಚೆಸ್ಟರ್ ನ ಅರಿನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳೆ, ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 22ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾದ ಬಾಂಬ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ನಂತರ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿಯ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ, ಆಟಗಾರರ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಕಾಳಜಿ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು ಎಂದು ಐಸಿಸಿ ಹೇಳಿದೆ. ಐಸಿಸಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ:

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority. We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels. The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe. We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."

(ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ)