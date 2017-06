ಆತಿಥೇಯ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ಶುಭಾರಂಭ, ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾಕ್ಕೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ಕಹಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, June 2, 2017

In first match of Champions Trophy 2017 (group A match) England won against Bangladesh by 8 Wickets. The match which played in Kennington Oval (London). Bangladesh which batted first scored 305 for 6 in 50 overs. But, England managed to chase that total in 47.2 overs by making it for 308 on loosing 2 wickets.