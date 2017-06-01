ಜೂನ್ 04ರ ಸಮರ: ಭಾರತ ಹಾಗೂ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ 10 ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು

ಲಂಡನ್, ಜೂನ್ 01: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಆಯೋಜನೆಯ 'ಮಿನಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್' ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ 2017ಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಹಾಲಿ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ತಂಡ ಜೂನ್ 04ರಂದು ಸೆಣಸಾಡಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಮಗೆ ಈ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು ನಿಮಗೆ ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ..

ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳು ಜೂನ್ 1 ರಿಂದ 18ರ ವರೆಗೆ 18 ದಿನಗಳ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ಮತ್ತು ವೇಲ್ಸ್‌ನ 3 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಮೈದಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕಾಲಮಾನ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ರಮವಾಗಿ ಹಗಲು ಪಂದ್ಯ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3 ಗಂಟೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಗಲು/ರಾತ್ರಿ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ.[ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಫುಲ್ ಗೈಡ್]

ಜೂನ್ 04 (ಭಾನುವಾರ) ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 03 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಆರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಈ ಅಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಓದಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

1.This will be the 4th meeting between the sides in Champions Trophy

2. Pakistan hold 2-1 advantage over India in Champions Trophy head-to-head record

3. Shoaib Malik is the only player to have featured in all previous 3 India-Pakistan CT contests

4. Malik is set to play in a record 6th Champions Trophy tournament. He was part of 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013 editions

5. Malik is the only batsman to have scored a century in India-Pakistan matches at CT. He hit 128 off 126 in 2009 to help his team win by 54 runs at Centurion, South Africa.

6.This is the 3rd time that Edgbaston ground will host India-Pakistan contest in Champions Trophy. Previously, at the same venue in 2004 and 2013, the two sides met

7. No bowler has taken a 5-wicket haul in India-Pakistan CT contests. The best is 4 wickets by Ashish Nehra (4/55 in 2009), Naveed-ul-Hasan (4/25 in 2004) and Shoaib Akhtar (4/36 in 2004)

8.Sunday's match will be first as captain for Virat Kohli at a senior ICC event. It is the same for Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. Both Kohli and Sarfraz have led their teams to Under-19 World Cup glory. Sarfraz took Pakistan to victory in 2006 (beating India by 38 runs in the final) and India won under Kohli's leadership in 2008 (defeating South Africa by 12 runs via Duckworth/Lewis method in the final)

9. Nine Indians (Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav) and Pakistan's 3 (Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Junaid Khan) from the current squads played in the 2013 edition match

10.According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), all tickets for India-Pakistan match are sold out

ತಂಡಗಳು : ಭಾರತ: ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮ, ಅಜಿಂಕ್ಯರಹಾನೆ , ಶಿಖರ್ ಧವನ್, ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ (ನಾಯಕ), ಯುವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ , ಎಂಎಸ್ ಧೋನಿ (ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೀಪರ್) , ದಿನೇಶ್ ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್, ಕೇದಾರ್ ಜಾಧವ್(ಆಲ್ ರೌಂಡರ್) , ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್ ಪಾಂಡ್ಯ, ರವೀಂದ್ರ ಜಡೇಜ, ರವಿಚಂದ್ರನ್ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್, ಉಮೇಶ್ ಯಾದವ್, ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್, ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಶಮಿ, ಜಸ್ ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೂಮ್ರಾ

Previous India-Pakistan contests in Champions Trophy

September 19, 2004 (Edgbaston, England) - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

September 26, 2009 (Centurion, South Africa) - Pakistan won by 54 runs

June 15, 2013 (Edgbaston, England) - India won by 8 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method)