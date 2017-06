ವೆಸ್ಟ್ ಇಂಡೀಸ್ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಮುಗಿಯುವ ತನಕ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಕೋಚ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#AnilKumble to continue as India coach during next month's tour of West Indies subject to his acceptance, says #COA chief Vinod Rai.

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 18:09 [IST]

English summary

Anil Kumble will continue as India's head coach for the tour of West Indies this month, it was confirmed today (June 12) by the Committee of Administrators (COA) head Vinod Rai.