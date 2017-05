ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕೋಚ್ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ: ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆಗೆ ಮುಜುಗರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 14:50 [IST]

English summary

The Indian cricket board is 'not happy' with Team India head coach Anil Kumble and is seeking a replacement, sources have told NDTV. The process has already begun, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issuing a release asking for applications for the post.