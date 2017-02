ಹಾಂಕಾಂಗ್ ಟಿ-20: ಯೂಸೂಫ್ ಪಠಾಣ್ ಆಸೆಗೆ ತಣ್ಣೀರೆರೆಚಿದ ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ

ಹಾಂಕಾಂಗ್ ಟಿ-20 ಲೀಗ್‌'ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡಲು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ನಿರಾಕ್ಷೇಪಣಾ ಪತ್ರವನ್ನು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಹಿಂಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

Story first published: Thursday, February 16, 2017, 16:40 [IST]

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) U-turn on not to issue the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Yusuf Pathan despite agreeing to do so earlier has not just baffled the former India big-hitter but has also left the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) stumped.