ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಕೆಗೆ ಸಚಿನ್, ಗಂಗೂಲಿ, ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್‌ ಒಲವು

Friday, June 9, 2017

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman has reportedly decided to retain Anil Kumble as head coach of the Indian team. The decision was taken following a meeting of CAC members during India’s match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday.