ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವೇಳೆ ಪ್ರಮಾದ, ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ ರಿಂದ ಕ್ಷಮೆಯಾಚನೆ

Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn't mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed

English summary

ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Akshay Kumar held the National Flag to wave it in respect to the team. But the moment he posted a picture on Twitter, he received backlash for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.