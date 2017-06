ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಎಬಿಡಿ 'ಡಕ್ ಔಟ್' ರಹಸ್ಯ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಬಹಿರಂಗ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

The curse of the @ZAbbasOfficial selfie strikes again...Kohli goes for a duck now..Devilliers yesterday 🤳 👸 #INDvSL #CT17

Why not with the whole Srilankan team? We cant take a chance 😉

Two great batsmen - yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial . #BanHer

English summary

A selfie with the Pakistani sports presenter, Zainab Abbas is the reason behind Team India's captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's skipper AB de Villiers's getting out for Duck.