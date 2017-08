6 ಎಸೆತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 6 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕಿತ್ತ 13ರ ಹರೆಯದ ಬಾಲಕ

Cricket

Mahesh

@bbctms @BBCLN . Luke robinson. Philadelphia CC u13. One over. 6 balls. 6 wickets. All bowled. 10-1 becomes 10-7. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/IUoaPnrvzf

English summary

A 13-year-old schoolboy from England created history as he claimed six wickets in six deliveries, all of them clean bowled.