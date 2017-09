ಸತತ 2ನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಎಎಫ್ ಸಿ ಫೈನಲ್ ಗೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್

Sports

Federation Cup champions Bengaluru FC booked their spot in the Inter-Zonal final of the AFC Cup after holding DPR Korea side April 25 SC to a goalless draw in the second-leg of the semi-finals at the Mayday stadium in Pyongyang. Their 3-0 first-leg win at Bengaluru pushed them into the finals.