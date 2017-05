ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಯಶ್- ಫಾರ್ಮುಲಾ ಜ್ಯೂ. ಸೀರಿಸ್‍ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಂ.2

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yash Aradhya, the 14-year-old Bengaluru boy studying in class 9 at Bishop CottoYash Aradhya, the 14-year-old Bengaluru boy studying in Boys’ School crowned Vice Champion at MMS Formula Junior Series held at Coimbatore. Yash clinched 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze to win this Round which consisted of 5 races.